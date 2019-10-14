|
Joan McDonough
Fort Lee - McDonough, Joan, 93, passed away peacefully in her childhood home in Fort Lee, NJ on October 13th. Joan was ahead of her times with careers in public relations and TV. Forever devoted to her mother Anna who lived to 101. She was an only child who loved being with aunts, uncles & cousins. Joan was special in so many ways. Joan was a true friend to all who came to know and love her, especially with a glass of wine. Joan was passionate about her faith and read many times at her local church. Joan's ashes will be interred with her mother & father. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill, Fort Lee. Joan will remain in the hearts of those who loved her forever. Arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.