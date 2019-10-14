Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan McDonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan McDonough Obituary
Joan McDonough

Fort Lee - McDonough, Joan, 93, passed away peacefully in her childhood home in Fort Lee, NJ on October 13th. Joan was ahead of her times with careers in public relations and TV. Forever devoted to her mother Anna who lived to 101. She was an only child who loved being with aunts, uncles & cousins. Joan was special in so many ways. Joan was a true friend to all who came to know and love her, especially with a glass of wine. Joan was passionate about her faith and read many times at her local church. Joan's ashes will be interred with her mother & father. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill, Fort Lee. Joan will remain in the hearts of those who loved her forever. Arrangements under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now