Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Joan P. Oakley


- - Joan P. Oakley, 87, passed away peacefully on Sun. 3/31/19 in Salisbury, MD. She was born July 21, 1931 in Teaneck, NJ to parents Gerard and Genevieve Peterson. She resided in Demarest, NJ, for most of her life and she raised her six children there. Joan spent her retirement years in Annapolis, MD and especially enjoyed visits with her twelve grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son James Oakley, sisters Edith and Katherine and brother Gerard. Survived by children, Diane Oakley, Gerard Oakley (Tanyia), Steve Oakley (Joanne Violanti), Barbara Oakley Sauer (Robert) and Michelle Oakley Leatherbury (Ernest); daughter-in-law Golda Villa; sister Ellen LaDuca, and brother Patrick Roland; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave your condolences for the family in the online guestbook at www.HollowayFH.com
