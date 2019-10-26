Services
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption R.C. Church
Emerson - Joan Petersen, 76 years old, passed away peacefully into the Lord's hands on October 25th with her family at her side. Joan was a beloved wife of 53 years to Ed Petersen, cherished daughter of the late John Sr. and Jean Pallen, and sister of Jack Pallen (wife Gail) of Toms River and brother Charles Pallen of Ortley Beach, NJ. Joan was a devoted mother to her five children; son Edward (wife Audrey, Belfast, Ireland), daughter Christy Kearney (Husband Tom, Ridgewood, NJ), son Brendan (wife Tessa, Pitman, NJ), son Darren (wife Karen, Mahwah, NJ), and Daughter Jean Tenaglia (husband John, Oradell, NJ).

One of Joan's greatest loves was spending time with her 22 grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 21 years old; Luke, Kathryn, Timmy, Regina, John, Robbie, Renée, Anna, Clare, Dan, Emily, Jack, Edward, Nora, Greg, Avery, Jane, Damon, Charlie, Amelia, Sophia, and Grant. She made it her mission in life to make sure her family was strong in their Catholic faith.

She was a dedicated school teacher for many years with Bergen County Special Services before her retirement to spend more time babysitting her many grandchildren. By example, she taught her family about having the right priorities in life; to be a source of kindness to others, to help those in need, and to be forgiving and understanding.

Joan leaves behind a lifetime of great memories for her family and friends. There will be a Mass at Assumption R.C. Church on Tuesday October 29th at 10:00AM to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OLMC Ignatian Spirituality Project, One Passaic St. Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Becker-funeralhome.com
