Joan (Crawford) Provenzano
Joan (nee Crawford) Provenzano

Hamburg - Joan (nee Crawford) age 83 of Hamburg on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Joan resided in Ringwood before moving to Hamburg 16 years ago. Prior to her retirement 20 years ago, she had been a receptionist and secretary for Formica in Wayne. Joan was the beloved wife of the late James Provenzano (2017) and is the loving mother of Anthony, and his wife Lucy, of Wantage, James Jr. of Sussex, David, and his wife April, of W. Milford, Mark of Hamburg and Barbara of North Brunswick. Dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren. Relative and friends will gather for 9:00am Mass, Saturday at St. Francis RC Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell ( 973-835-0480). Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3-7 pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
