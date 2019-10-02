|
|
Joan R. Matera
Leonia - Matera, Joan, R. nee; Johnsen age 80, of Leonia, on October 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ and was the Secretary/Treasurer for Matera's Nursery, Ridgefield, NJ. Beloved wife of Joseph Matera. Devoted mother of Jo Ann Schuman and her husband Robert, Connie Matera, Frank Riccardi, Joseph Matera and his wife Robyn, and John Matera. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Katherine and Joseph Liam. Loving sister of John Johnsen. The family will receive their friends on Friday 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John's R. C. Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com