Ridgefield - Joan Marie (Kavanagh) Regan, age 46, of Ridgefield, NJ, died 1/3/2020. Visiting Fri.4-8PM Blackley FH, Ridgefield. Funeral Mass Sat.10AM St. Matthew's Church, 555 Prospect Ave., Ridgefield to George Washington Memorial, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family has established trust funds for the children and a go fund me account (https://www.gofundme.com/8x va39-the-regan-family) to help defray expenses and provide for the children's future. Donations welcomed and appreciated.