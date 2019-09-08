|
Joan Robins
Teaneck - Joan Robins, a long time Teaneck, NJ resident, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of Temple University.
Joan had a passionate interest in movies, was a theater aficionado, an avid reader, and a dedicated walker.
She was a philanthropic supporter of many organizations including Ort, Hadassah, The Jewish Federation, and The National Council of Jewish Women.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Murray, and survived by her children Barbara and Robert and daughter-in-law Lisa, her grandchildren Alexis and Saul, Samantha and Jared, Bryce and Anelisa, her sister Lora, her brother Peter and sister-in-law Karen, and many nieces and nephews.