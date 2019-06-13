Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity R.C Church
Fort Lee - Lepore, Joan S. nee: Tripi, age 83, of Fort Lee, on June 12, 2019. She was born in New York, NY and was a Homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lepore. Devoted mother of Stephen Lepore, Michael Lepore and his wife Christine, John Lepore and his wife Asha. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Julianna, Brooke and Dylan. Loving sister of Mary Ryan and the late Betty Clifford and Ann Fahey.

The family will receive their friends on Friday 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:00 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Holy Trinity R.C Church at 9:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the COPD Foundation. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
