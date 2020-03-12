Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
1674 Old Freehold Road
Toms River, NJ
Joan Shamlian


1932 - 2020
Joan Shamlian Obituary
Joan Shamlian

Lakewood - Joan Shamlian, age 87, of the Harrogate section of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020, at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ.

Joan was born June 4, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ. Joan was raised in Guttenberg, NJ and graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, NJ. Joan was a resident of Bergen County for many years before relocating to Ocean County 25 years ago. She was a retired executive assistant to the Vice President of Medical Economics Company in Oradell, NJ. Joan was active in the Bergen Catholic High School parent association during the 1970's. Joan was an avid reader and a painting enthusiast. She enjoyed golf, travelling, and the beach. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Joseph's Church in Oradell, NJ and St. Luke's Church in Toms River, NJ.

Wife of the late Andrew Shamlian, she is survived by her son, Raymond A. Shamlian and his wife Cynthia; two grandchildren, Andrew R. Shamlian and Kaitlin Shamlian Rose and her husband Jason; and several other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in St. Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Committal services will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum, 1 Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood, NJ 08701.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755 or to St. Joseph's Church, 300 Elm St., Oradell, NJ 07649 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Shamlian family.
Remember
