|
|
Joan, (nee Holley) Sommerhalter
Township of Washington - Joan, (nee Holley )Sommerhalter, 83, of Township of Washington, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Cherished wife of 58 years of the late Roy W. Sommerhalter Sr. (2015). Loving mother of Lori Najdzin and her husband Michael of Allendale and Roy W. Sommerhalter Jr. and his wife Patrice of Essex Fells. Treasured grandmother " Boops" to Holly Najdzin and her fiancé Dillon Knowles and Derek Najdzin. Grandma Joan to Roy Sommerhalter III and his wife Brooke, Robert Sommerhalter and his wife Hannah and Jaime Sommerhalter. This past year she became a great-grandmother to Mason Roy and Ruth Josephine. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and a few life long treasured friends. She was predeceased by her parents Veronica (Nee Shunter) and Godfrey Holley, and her siblings Dorothy Scarmazzo and Godfrey Holley. Joan was born and raised in Little Ferry NJ, she graduated from Lodi High School, where she and Roy were voted "best couple" later moving to Township of Washington in 1964 to raise their family. Joan and Roy spent winters at their home in Bonita Springs, Florida, where she a bocce ball champion and summers at their beach home Monterey Beach, NJ where they enjoyed many trips to the casinos in Atlantic City.
Services were held privately at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment was at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ.
Joan and Roy were life long supporters of the American Sokol Hall of Little Ferry NJ where Joan took gymnastics as a young girl and where their wedding reception was held. Memorial donations in Joan's honor can be made to the: American Sokol Hall of Little Ferry, C/O Joyce Nasta, 124 Washington Street Apt. 10, Little Ferry NJ 07643.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com