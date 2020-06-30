1/
Joan (Papay) Stalb
1944 - 2020
Joan (Papay) Stalb

Joan (Papay) Stalb was born July 19, 1944, and died peacefully in her home in Westwood, NJ on June 28, 2020. Joan was always a New Jersey girl and remained in proximity to her hometown of Montvale where she grew up. She attended Pascack Valley High School (Class of '62) and was instrumental in organizing many reunions of her class thereafter. She was a woman of faith, a "do-er" and the glue that kept many groups together. Joan enjoyed the time spent at Point Pleasant Beach, visiting and socializing at local establishments, getting together with friends from all places, volunteering for different organizations, and helping with yard and estate sales. Joan got the most pleasure out of being with her family and watching her grandchildren participate in their activities. She was their biggest fan and you always knew she was there! Joan was predeceased by her parents Rita and Albert Papay; and is survived by all of her siblings Lois Uhl, Albert Papay, Peter Papay, Paul Papay and their families. She was an aunt of many nieces and nephews and cousin of many as well. Joan is survived by her three children and their families: Deborah (and Tomi) Kilgore, Gregory (and Jennifer) Stalb and Melissa (and Jason) Szabo. Beloved Oma to her grandchildren Meaghan, Ari, Kate, Emma, Jack, Jake, Max and Sam. She was also known as Joanie, Aunt Joan, Oma Joanie and friend to many others. Joan will be remembered by visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, rsfhi.com from 4pm-8pm and Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to familypromise.org or tunnel2towers.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
