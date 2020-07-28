Joan T. Bohan
Wyckoff - Joan T. Bohan of Wyckoff, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Joan was the cherished wife of John "Jack" Bohan. She is survived by her children David (Mary-Catherine), John (Geralyn Torrone) and Kathleen Slomin (David) and six grandchildren, Sean, Cormac, Ciara, Fiona, Jack and Alexander, who affectionately knew her as "Nonnie". Born February 8, 1934 to parents George and Alice Simonetti, in Brooklyn, NY, Joan moved to Ridgewood, NJ in the 1950s. Though she remained a Jersey Girl for the rest of her life, she made sure to let all comers know that you could take the girl out of Brooklyn, but you couldn't take Brooklyn out of the girl. She wrapped her outspoken Flatbush toughness, with the warmest of Italian hearts. She was quick witted and fun-loving and one always knew where they stood with her. A dedicated educator, Joan taught elementary school in Paramus, NJ before running her own Pre-K program. In her later years, she taught at The Montessori Learning Center in Ridgewood. Generations of Ridgewood children were taught by Mrs. B. More than anything, Joan loved her family and her husband Jack, to whom she was married for 51 years, until his passing in 2010. Together they traveled the world and Joan continued to travel up until a few months ago. She also loved to play golf, attend the theater, and watch old movies. Turner Class Movie channel has lost a great fan! Joan was an active member of local organizations like The College Club and HILT Senior Group, but her special place was always Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where she was a life-long parishioner. A Memorial Mass in Joan's honor will be held on Friday, July 31st at 10 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, would be greatly appreciated. FeeneyFuneralHome.com