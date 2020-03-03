|
Joan Van Ry
Hawthorne - Joan Van Ry (nee Sprenger), age 85 of Hawthorne, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joan had resided in Ridgewood and moved to Hawthorne in 1956.
Joan had worked at the Kent Gift Shop in Hawthorne for 30 years, and was a very active member of St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Hawthorne. There she served as a churchwarden, as well as serving on many committees and fundraisers. Joan was also an active volunteer with the Bergen/Ramapo Animal Refuge. She had also been a member of the Hawthorne PTA and was fond of travelling.
Joan Van Ry was the beloved wife of the late former Hawthorne Councilman Henry Van Ry (2005). Loving mother of Mark Van Ry and his wife Lorraine of Riverdale, David Van Ry of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Susan Stitzel of Cliffwood Beach. Dear grandmother of Brian and William Stitzel, Michael van Ry, Kelly Johnson, and Tiffany Medley. Great grandmother of Collen Stitzel, and Olivia and Austin Medley.
Funeral will be departing at 10:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 10:30 am funeral service at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Clement's Episcopal Church, or to the Bergen/Ramapo Animal Refuge. (www.browningforshay.com)