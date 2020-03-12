Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Second Reformed Church
6 Walnut Street @ Ridge Ave
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
Joan Watkins


1940 - 2020
Joan Watkins Obituary
Joan Watkins

Little Falls - JOAN (nee Bellincambi) WATKINS, 79, died Wednesday at home.

Born in Cedar Grove, NJ, Ms. Watkins resided in Totowa and Little Falls for most of her life. She had been employed at the Little Falls Public Library for ten years. Ms. Watkins attended Second Reformed Church of Little Falls.

She enjoyed lunches with her friends, spending time with family at family gatherings and especially loved talking and spending time with her grandsons.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Jennie Rodriguez and Theresa Kattas and by her brother, Monte Bellincambi.

Survivors include: her son, Thomas W. Watkins and his wife, Giuseppina of Totowa; her two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Watkins and her sister, Loretta Gnade of Totowa.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Monday from the funeral home and 10:30 Service at Second Reformed Church, 6 Walnut Street @ Ridge Ave., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Memorial Contributions to Second Reformed Church would be appreciated. Visit www.bizubparker.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Remember
