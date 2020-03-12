|
Joan Watkins
Little Falls - JOAN (nee Bellincambi) WATKINS, 79, died Wednesday at home.
Born in Cedar Grove, NJ, Ms. Watkins resided in Totowa and Little Falls for most of her life. She had been employed at the Little Falls Public Library for ten years. Ms. Watkins attended Second Reformed Church of Little Falls.
She enjoyed lunches with her friends, spending time with family at family gatherings and especially loved talking and spending time with her grandsons.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Jennie Rodriguez and Theresa Kattas and by her brother, Monte Bellincambi.
Survivors include: her son, Thomas W. Watkins and his wife, Giuseppina of Totowa; her two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Watkins and her sister, Loretta Gnade of Totowa.
