Joan Yanik



Hasbrouck Hts. - Joan Yanik, passed away on April 9th, 2020 at age 76. A graduate of Passaic High School 1961, also alumna of Rutgers and Montclair State. Joan was a teacher early in her career and taught at Don Bosco Technical High School in Paterson, NJ among other places. Later she was a proofreader for Hammer Press. Joan was active in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hasbrouck Hts contributing as a proofreader for the church's newsletter, instrumental in starting the church's book club, a member of the prayer chain, and helping with Vacation Bible School. Joan was a dog lover with many canine companions over the years and involved with local dog clubs. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Pauline, and brothers, John and Howard. Donations in Joan's name may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 92 Burton Ave, Hasbrouck Hts., NJ 07604. Private burial.









