Joann Dias
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Joann Dias

Wayne - Joann Dias, of Wayne, NJ, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ, September 24, 1950 she was the beloved daughter of the late Josephine Neithardt and the late Merrel A. Stegen.

Joann is survived by her loving husband Gregory Costa Dias and their loving daughter Laura Lynn Dias. Joann was predeceased by her brother Merrel Stegen.

Joann enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved antique shopping and indulged in seeking unique treasures. She loved to travel and travelled as far away as Egypt, one of her favorite spots to travel and visit became the state of Vermont. Joanne enjoyed many motorcycle rides with her husband Gregory during their younger years. Joanne and Gregory were married 51 years and shared a wonderful life together.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
