Joann E. Boyd
Teaneck - BOYD, Joann E. (nee Walls), 79, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Golden and then Billy Boyd. Devoted mother of Marteze Golden and Nicole Golden-Montilus, and step mother to Darlene, Delores, Billy, Jr. and Brian. Loving grandmother of Zaire & Jaden. Dear sister of Diane Zeigler, James Walls, and Gary Walls. In her retirement, Joann was a Volunteer at Holy Name Medical Center and was an active member of the Senior Citizens Center in Teaneck. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, June 7, from 4-8pm, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Saturday, visitation will be from 10-11am at the Mount Olive Baptist Church, 260 Central Ave., Hackensack, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. For more information and to view Joann's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com