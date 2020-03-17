Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
JoAnn (Petrilak) Kashey


1947 - 2020
JoAnn (Petrilak) Kashey Obituary
JoAnn (nee Petrilak) Kashey

Clifton - JoAnn (nee Petrilak) Kashey, 72, of Clifton, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Kashey resided in Clifton all of her life. Before her retirement, she was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Clifton Surgery Center in Route 46 in Clifton.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Kashey in 2013. Survivors include: four daughters, Danielle Zakrzewski and her husband, Joseph, Deborah McBride, Brenda Lee Dworak and her husband, Robert, Janet Perriera and her husband, Craig; one son, Michael Kashey; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Friday 10:30 am from the funeral home followed by interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 (www.alznj.org). Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.
