Joann M. Mainelli
Saturday, May 23, 2020, Joann M. Mainelli, devoted wife and daughter, cherished grandmother and loving mother of three children passed away at the age of 77. Joann was born on November 18, 1942 in New York, New York to Frank and Camille Petrizzo. On November 27, 1965, she married Roy Philip Mainelli. Together they raised three sons, Christian, Marc and Matthew in Washington Township, New Jersey. Joann was preceded in death by her father Frank. Joann's life was her family. Whether it was the day to day happenings of her children and grandchildren, holidays and other celebrations with her new extended family members or being with us at her beloved beach house down the Jersey shore in Ocean Beach, Joann took great pride in and generated tremendous happiness from her family. You didn't have to ask her twice to get together. While remaining a devoted daughter through her last days to her mother Camille, 99, Joann cherished her ever growing family, including her two daughter-in-laws, six grandchildren and two very special extended families (the McCartney's and Pearse's). The last several years heightened her happiness as the family grew to include Christian's two children, Isabel and Max, Matthew's wife, Julie Mainelli (nee McCartney) and their daughter Kate as well as Marc's wife, Kathleen Mainelli (nee Pearse), his two children Meghan and Michael and stepdaughter Kelly. Joann was a constant presence in every facet of her family's life and was a source of wisdom, knowledge, compassion and patience, all delivered with her typical bluntness. Always there for her family, day or night, Joann was just a phone call or a stop by her house away for conversation and advice and if asked to watch or drive her grandkids somewhere - for us it was a favor, for her it was a great joy.
Joann will be greatly missed as the matriarch of the family and the glue that keeps us together. She will also be missed by the many people - family, friends, family friends, friends of friends and acquaintances - whose lives she touched and who somehow found themselves in an hour long conversation with her about whatever they wanted to talk about. Joann made the world a better place and everybody who knew and loved her lost something upon her passing. Her infectious personality will live on in our memories forever. Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.