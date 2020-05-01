JoAnn Michael
JoAnn Michael, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Brick Hospital. Born and raised in Paterson, JoAnn was a longtime resident of Clifton, moving to Brick with her daughter and family for a year, and for the last nine months was a resident at Crest Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Point Pleasant.
Ms. Michael worked for many years as an operating room secretary for Barnert Hospital in Paterson.
JoAnn loved bingo, word games, watching game shows on tv and reading.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Diane Hoey of Brick, NJ and Cathi Michael of North Myrtle Beach, SC, her son-in-law George Hoey of Brick, and her cherished grandchildren, Sheena Christine Hoey, Shawn Ryan Hoey and Kyle Patrick Hoey.
Cremation was private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at a later day to celebrate JoAnn's life.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
JoAnn Michael, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Brick Hospital. Born and raised in Paterson, JoAnn was a longtime resident of Clifton, moving to Brick with her daughter and family for a year, and for the last nine months was a resident at Crest Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Point Pleasant.
Ms. Michael worked for many years as an operating room secretary for Barnert Hospital in Paterson.
JoAnn loved bingo, word games, watching game shows on tv and reading.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Diane Hoey of Brick, NJ and Cathi Michael of North Myrtle Beach, SC, her son-in-law George Hoey of Brick, and her cherished grandchildren, Sheena Christine Hoey, Shawn Ryan Hoey and Kyle Patrick Hoey.
Cremation was private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at a later day to celebrate JoAnn's life.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.