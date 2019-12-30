|
JoAnn S. Roman
Garfield - ROMAN, JoAnn S. (nee Kerr), age 75, born in Frenchtown, NJ, and residing in Garfield, passed surrounded by her family on December 27, 2019. JoAnn was a loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma with her home open and welcomed to all, including animals. She loved Ireland and was an avid fan of Law and Order and reality TV shows. She is predeceased by her mother, Maria Renna and her father, Raymond Kerr. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Michael Roman, Jr., three children, Michael Roman, III and wife Daniela, Raymond Roman and wife Diane, Kelly K. Schweighart and husband Jerry, cherished grandchildren, Alexandra, husband Craig Howell, Shane, wife Lucia, Connor (Tatianna), Griffin, and Casey, one adored great-grandson, Colson, two siblings, Pamela D'Aloia and husband Nick and Thomas Hurban and Stella, and two nieces, Crystal, husband Michael Martini and Fallon with her son, grandnephew Benjamin. Visiting Friday 3 to 7 pm with a 6 pm chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . The Roman family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com