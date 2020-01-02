Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn S. Roman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn S. Roman Obituary
JoAnn S. Roman

Garfield - ROMAN, JoAnn S. (nee Kerr), age 75, born in Frenchtown, NJ, and residing in Garfield, passed surrounded by her family on December 27, 2019. JoAnn was a loving wife to Michael Roman, Jr., mom, grandma and great-grandma with her home open and welcomed to all, including animals. Visiting is today, January 3rd, from 3 to 7 pm with a 6 pm chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . The Roman family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -