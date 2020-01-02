|
|
JoAnn S. Roman
Garfield - ROMAN, JoAnn S. (nee Kerr), age 75, born in Frenchtown, NJ, and residing in Garfield, passed surrounded by her family on December 27, 2019. JoAnn was a loving wife to Michael Roman, Jr., mom, grandma and great-grandma with her home open and welcomed to all, including animals. Visiting is today, January 3rd, from 3 to 7 pm with a 6 pm chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . The Roman family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com