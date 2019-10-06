Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
216 Comly Road
Lincoln Park, NJ
JoAnn T. Cirelli


1948 - 2019
JoAnn T. Cirelli Obituary
JoAnn T. Cirelli

Lincoln Park - JoAnn Cirelli (nee Della Fave) 71, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Hoboken, NJ and lived in Fairview, NJ before moving to Lincoln Park in 1976. She was a Senior Records Clerk for the Lincoln Park Police Department. She was a parishioner of st. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of Ernest Cirelli. Devoted mother of Kristin Cirelli-McDanolds and her husband Richard of Hamburg, NJ. Dear sister of Donna Zelasko and the late Michael Della Fave. Loving aunt of Nicole and Melissa Zelanko and Diane, Patrick and Jennifer Cirelli. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral; Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Wednesday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 216 Comly Road, Lincoln Park, NJ on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment, Our Lady of Magnificat Cemetery, Kinnelon, NJ. Visiting on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
