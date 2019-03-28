Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Old Tappan, NJ
View Map
Joanna U. Smith


Joanna U. Smith Obituary
Joanna U. Smith

Washington Township - Joanna U. Smith (nee Weaver), 88, of Washington Twp., NJ, formerly of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother of Colleen Muller and husband Rick of Old Tappan, Frederick and wife Theresa of Hillsdale, NJ, Kerri Ann Smith and husband Gary of Salisbury Mills, NY and Russell of Hillsdale. Adored grandmother of ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Joanna is also survived by her beloved cat, Kitty.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 10 AM at St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
