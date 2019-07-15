Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
Hackensack - Joanne B. Doktorski (nee Bodiglio) 74, of Hackensack formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Seaside Park passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Hoboken to the late Remo and Josephine Bodiglio. Beloved wife of Thomas Doktorski, Sr. Devoted mother of Dawn Sconzo and her husband Marc and Thomas Doktorski, Jr. Dear sister of Janet Forbush and Donna Bodiglio. Loving grandmother of Rebecca. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, July 18th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Wednesday, July 17th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
