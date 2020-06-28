Joanne Coyne
Joanne Coyne

Ridgefield - Joanne Coyne - 75 - (nee, Marzocca), of Ridgefield, NJ, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Joseph M. Coyne Jr., her sons Joseph M Coyne III , James P Coyne (his wife Monika), her sister Rosemarie Milone and her brother Thomas Marzocca. Also surviving is her adoring grandson Ronan Coyne. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Tuesday June 30, at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Please follow CDC guidelines.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
