Joanne Dinzes
Clifton - Joanne Dinzes of Clifton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi) sister, aunt, and friend died Thursday after a five year battle with ALS, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Passaic she was a lifelong resident of Passaic and Clifton. Joanne was a school teacher and speech pathologist who worked for the Passaic education system for more than thirty years. Among many things she loved, Mah Jongg, the beach, Atlantic City, tennis, the New York Giants, her family, and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty-five years Martin Dinzes, sisters Diane Bernstein and Wendy Lima, her children Chad Dinzes (Elysa), Samantha Buckley (Graham) and her four grandchildren Jackson, Jordyn, Juliet, and Jared.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday 11 am in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton, NJ. Interment Passaic Junction Cemetery Saddle Brook, NJ.