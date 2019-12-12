Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Leonia, NJ
View Map
Joanne Elizabeth Seeliger


1955 - 2019
Joanne Elizabeth Seeliger Obituary
Joanne Elizabeth Seeliger

Highlands - Joanne Elizabeth Seeliger, age 64, of Highlands, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Ms. Seeliger was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24th 1955. Joanne was raised by two loving parents, William and Agnes Albro in Queens, NY. After graduating from nursing school, Joanne married Dr. William R. Seeliger in 1975. They were married for 26 years and raised four children together in Leonia, NJ. After her children were grown, she worked as a school nurse for many years. Joanne was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Joanne was a kind and generous person who would do anything for those that were close to her. In her leisure time, Ms. Seeliger enjoyed spending time on the beach, bowling and reading.

Joanne is lovingly remembered by her children, William C. Seeliger (Celestina), Brian P. Seeliger (Jaclyn), Tara S. Kenyon (Thomas), Kevin R. Seeliger; grandchildren, Madelyn Seeliger, Maeve Kenyon and Beau Seeliger; step grandchildren Peter, Kiera and Samuel Berlin; sister, Maryanne Immerso (Michael); nieces, Christina and Nicole Immerso.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents William and Agnes Albro.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian funeral home in Fort Lee NJ. Funeral mass to be celebrated at 11am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Leonia NJ.
