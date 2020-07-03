Joanne F. Manning (nee: Osorno)
Bergenfield, NJ - Joanne F. Manning (nee Osorno), who grew up in Dumont and lived in Bergenfield for 45 years, passed away on July 2, 2020 after a short battle with an aggressive form of cancer. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving children and devoted husband. Joanne leaves behind the love of her life, Frank R. Manning, to whom she was happily married for 53 years. Joanne was a very strong woman who gave birth to five children: Tracy (Ed), Frank (Krissy), Wendy (Billy), Michelle (Chris) and Kevin (Sherry). Her greatest joy was her twelve grandchildren, Emily and Will Keeney; Frank, Kassidy, Karly and Kelty Manning; Nicholas and Tyler Bajakian; Christopher and Caitlyn Johnson; and Logan and Lila Manning. Joanne was an active parent who volunteered at her children's schools and activities. While her oldest was in college, Joanne decided to go to Bergen Community College to earn her nursing degree. She fulfilled her dream of becoming an oncology nurse at Hackensack University Medical Center - she loved her patients and had a reputation as one of the most skilled in the infusion room. Joanne's passions all centered around her family. She enjoyed cruising to Bermuda with Frank, cooking traditional comfort food for her family and friends and vacationing at the beach in LBI. Joanne and Frank loved watching their grandchildren compete in sports and activities - they drove all over Bergen County to cheer them on! It is impossible to imagine this world without her friendly, smiling face, her strength of character and her amazing meals. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Osorno, and a sister, Dorothy. She leaves behind a sister, Arlene (Tom) DeSocio. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 29 N. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to capacity limitations, the family is welcoming Joanne's family and closest friends to the church. Arrangements will be made by Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield (riewertsmemorialhome.com
). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joanne's name to the Eric Ayala Foundation (ericayalafoundation.org
).