Joanne Fencik
- - Joanne Fencik (nee Gruszczynski) passed away comfortably in her home on July 27th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joanne was born January 14th, 1954 to parents Steven & Helen Gruszczynski in Jersey City, NJ. She attended local schools and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Pace University. She pursued a career in accounting. She was an active member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church of Passaic, NJ. She was most passionate about knitting, supporting the NY Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball team. A good chat at the grocery store was common to those who knew her. Her greatest accomplishment were her daughters and the love shared between them. A great sense of humor, an incredibly strong woman of faith, and a genuine heart is how many will remember her.
Survived by husband Michael (co-owner Varrelmann's Bakery), loving daughters Laura & Natalie, and grand dog Gus. Also survived by nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters in law, cousins and extended family. Family & friends are invited to gather in paying their respects at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst,NJ on Tuesday from 2-4PM & 6-9PM. Parastas service Tuesday at 7:30PM. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com