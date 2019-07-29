Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Fencik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Fencik


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Fencik Obituary
Joanne Fencik

- - Joanne Fencik (nee Gruszczynski) passed away comfortably in her home on July 27th, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joanne was born January 14th, 1954 to parents Steven & Helen Gruszczynski in Jersey City, NJ. She attended local schools and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Pace University. She pursued a career in accounting. She was an active member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church of Passaic, NJ. She was most passionate about knitting, supporting the NY Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball team. A good chat at the grocery store was common to those who knew her. Her greatest accomplishment were her daughters and the love shared between them. A great sense of humor, an incredibly strong woman of faith, and a genuine heart is how many will remember her.

Survived by husband Michael (co-owner Varrelmann's Bakery), loving daughters Laura & Natalie, and grand dog Gus. Also survived by nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters in law, cousins and extended family. Family & friends are invited to gather in paying their respects at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home in Lyndhurst,NJ on Tuesday from 2-4PM & 6-9PM. Parastas service Tuesday at 7:30PM. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now