Joanne (Cardinell/Karcher) Futrell
Montclair - Joanne (Cardinell/Karcher) Futrell, 85, died peacefully on Tuesday April 7 at her home in Montclair, with her family around her.
Born in Glen Ridge to Louise and Richmond "Skip" Cardinell, she was raised in Westwood, and moved to Montclair while in High School, graduating from Montclair High 1953, and attended Michigan State University for a while. She then went on to Katherine Gibbs secretarial school.
In 1957, she married Philip Karcher, Jr. and they moved to Bossier City, Louisiana while Phil served in the US Air Force.
After having a son, and Phil's enlistment was completed, they moved back to Montclair, where they had two more sons.
Later, divorced from Phil, she was married to George Futrell Jr. from 1978 until his death in 1999.
Joanne became secretary of St. John's Episcopal church during the 60's and early 70's, then became a self-employed typist and freelance secretary, working for various firms in town. She worked for many years as copy editor, and occasionally did a Theater/Arts review as well, for the Montclair Times until her retirement in 2015 at the age of 80.
Always active in her churches, she sang in the choir of St. John's and later Trinity Episcopal.
An avid bowler, she was also secretary of her bowling league, the Survivors.
Joanne was also active in the civil rights movements of the 1960's, and participated in a number of marches and rallies.
She always tried to instill a sense of fairness and justice in her children, always encouraged their artistic pursuits, and was considered "Mom" by the local rock and roll band The Fabulous Flemtones.
She was a passionate dog lover, and liked to adopt hard-to-place pets.
She is survived by her sons Bill Karcher and his wife Deirdre, James Karcher and his companion Tracey Harmon, and Daniel Karcher and his companion Sue Pinera. Also her step-sons Stacey, Jerry, and Demetrius Futrell, her sister Sallie Zamora, and brother Peter Cardinell and his wife Kay, 5 grandchildren and numerous step-grand and great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by her step-son Larry Futrell. A memorial service will held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you could make a donation to your local animal shelter in her name. For online condolences please visit
www.moriartyfh.com