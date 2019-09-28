Services
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Purcellville, VA
Joanne Luppino-Esposito


1954 - 2019
Joanne Luppino-Esposito Obituary
Joanne Luppino-Esposito

Lovettsville, VA - Joanne Luppino-Esposito, 65, of Lovettsville, VA, formerly of Jersey City, Bogota, and Wyckoff NJ, died after a struggle with frontotemporal dementia. She attended Jersey City State College and Rutgers University. Joanne was a social worker for 40 years, retiring from Valley Hospital after 20 years of service.

She was the beloved wife of Joe Luppino-Esposito for 38 years; devoted mother to her sons Joe (and wife Amanda) and Jeff (and wife Julia); and a loving grandmother of Emilia and Isla.

Public visitation will be Sept 29, 2pm to 4pm at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church in Purcellville, VA on Sept 30, 11am, followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery.
