Joanne Luppino-Esposito
Lovettsville, VA - Joanne Luppino-Esposito, 65, of Lovettsville, VA, formerly of Jersey City, Bogota, and Wyckoff NJ, died after a struggle with frontotemporal dementia. She attended Jersey City State College and Rutgers University. Joanne was a social worker for 40 years, retiring from Valley Hospital after 20 years of service.
She was the beloved wife of Joe Luppino-Esposito for 38 years; devoted mother to her sons Joe (and wife Amanda) and Jeff (and wife Julia); and a loving grandmother of Emilia and Isla.
Public visitation will be Sept 29, 2pm to 4pm at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church in Purcellville, VA on Sept 30, 11am, followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery.