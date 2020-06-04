Joanne Mikulik



Joanne Mikulik age 62, passed away suddenly of natural causes on May 26, 2020. She was born July 29, 1957 in Passaic N.J. and raised in Clifton, N.J. She was the beloved daughter of Erin and Helen Mikulik who pre-deceased her.



Joanne graduated from Montclair-Kimberly Academy and received her degree in chemistry from Farleigh Dickinson University. Her interest in nutrition led her to study food science and the effects of nutrition on the body. Her passion for food led her to a culinary career. First as a chef in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and then in Albany, N.Y.



She is survived by her sister, Katherine Harding, her brother-in-law, Dennis Gregory Harding, her brother, Michael Mikulik, nephews Jason and Mark Harding, nieces Carlie Riordan and Traci McStay and great nephews, Eric and Ethan Harding.



Due to Covid-19 all services are private.









