Joanne Parcells (née Thompson)
Oradell - Joanne Parcells (née Thompson), a teacher and longtime resident of Oradell, passed away alongside her family on July 5th, 2020 at the age of 71.
Born May 3rd, 1949 in Lexington, Virginia, Joanne always maintained a love for her home state, and relished memories of time spent on her Grandparents' farm surrounded by family. Joanne met her husband, Douglas, soon after graduating James Madison University, while teaching at Brownsville Elementary School in Charlottesville, Virginia. They soon married and moved to his hometown, Oradell, where Joanne took time off from teaching to raise their two daughters - reading to them for countless nights, and always creating a home that offered warmth and comfort. She later returned to her passion of teaching, this time building a 20+ year career at the Reformed Church Nursery School in Oradell, NJ. As a teacher, a mother, a wife, a grandmother, and a friend, Joanne's kindness, patience and love for children made an invaluable impression on all of those whose lives she touched.
Joanne is predeceased by her beloved husband, Douglas Parcells. Devoted mother to Laura Parcells and her husband Adam, and Keri Parcells and her husband Adam. Loving daughter to Helen Thompson and the late Robert Bruce Thompson. Cherished "Grammy" to Jack, Sam, Cameron and Riley. Dear sister to Bob Thompson and his wife Evie. Adoring mother and treat-sharer to dog Daisy.
A private ceremony will be held in the coming weeks at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be contributed to the Alzheimer's Association
on-line at www.alz.org
, or by mail to: Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL-17, Chicago, Ill, 60601-7633.