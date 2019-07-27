Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
301 W. Broadway
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Paterson - Joanne Scalzitti (nee O'Dell), 80, formerly of Paterson and Whiting, NJ, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1938 in Paterson, NJ to the late Virbil and Josephine (Lombardo) O'Dell. Before retiring, Joanne worked at Wonder Bread in Paterson, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo "Tootie" Scalzitti in 1999. Joanne was the beloved mother of Sandi Poloniak and her husband Robert and Donna Scalzitti and the cherished grandmother of Robert A. Poloniak and Rocco DeMarco. She is also survived by her sister Ginny Battaglia and many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her sister Patricia Gallipoli. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Gerard Majella Church, 301 W. Broadway, Paterson. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to the . www.santangelofuneral.com
