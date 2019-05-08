|
Joanne Theresa Swensen
- - Joanne Theresa Swensen (née Pukaris) died peacefully in the presence of her daughters Linda and Barbara on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 95. An accomplished golfer who could boast a hole-in-one, and bowler of a perfect game, she was also a traveler, cook, card player and wine lover. Joanne leaves behind her legacy of a strong independent woman who experienced life to the fullest until her final days. Predeceased by her loving husband Roy and her son-in-law Walter, she also leaves behind her son-in-law Jeffrey. Joanne's memory will live on in the hearts and minds of her family. Cherished grandmother of Gregory, Adam, Todd, Eric, Colleen, Ryan and Joanne, and "GG" to Harrison, Caden, Elliot, Austin and Ruby. She also held a special bond with her de facto granddaughters, Rachel and Marisa.
Joanne was born in Pennsylvania on December 21st, 1923 to John and Anna Pukaris (née Walentyninte) and was raised later by Anna Sobochinski. She was married to Roy Swensen on April 13th, 1942 in St. Augustine, Florida. Joanne is predeceased by her sisters Anne, Frances and Florence. She lived most of her life in Saddle River, NJ and Lighthouse Point, FL.
Viewing Friday, May 10th, 10 AM - 12 Noon, with a religious service at 12 Noon, at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge; www.beaugardmcknight.com. Entombment Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to and Hospice of New Jersey.