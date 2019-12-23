|
Joanne Van Loo-Schamble
Mahwah - Van Loo-Schamble, Joanne, age 60, of Mahwah, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Ridgewood and raised in Fair Lawn, Joanne worked in the trust department of Bank of America for years before taking time off to raise her children. She then returned to work as a store manager of Sanrio in West Nyack for many years
Joanne was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Schamble (2018). Cherished mother to Gabrielle Van Loo of Airmont, NY and Alex Van Loo of Glen Rock, NJ. Loving sister to Nancy Storms of Fair Lawn, NJ.
Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hilarity for Charity, 9301 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.