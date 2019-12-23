Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne VanLoo-Schamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne VanLoo-Schamble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne VanLoo-Schamble Obituary
Joanne Van Loo-Schamble

Mahwah - Van Loo-Schamble, Joanne, age 60, of Mahwah, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Ridgewood and raised in Fair Lawn, Joanne worked in the trust department of Bank of America for years before taking time off to raise her children. She then returned to work as a store manager of Sanrio in West Nyack for many years

Joanne was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Schamble (2018). Cherished mother to Gabrielle Van Loo of Airmont, NY and Alex Van Loo of Glen Rock, NJ. Loving sister to Nancy Storms of Fair Lawn, NJ.

Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hilarity for Charity, 9301 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 507, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -