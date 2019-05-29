Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:45 AM
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Joe "Cozy" Belbol Obituary
Joe "Cozy" Belbol

Whiting - Joe "Cozy" Belbol, 75, of Whiting, formerly of Little Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home. Joe was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Totowa and then, Little Falls before moving to Whiting. He was the owner of "Cozy" Sweet Shop in Totowa until he retired in 2000. Joe loved spending time with his family, loved the beach, playing the lottery and his 2010 Camaro. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

Joe was predeceased by his brother, Robert Belbol in 1996. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Carolyn Belbol; his two daughters, Glenda Belbol-Feltz and her husband, Thomas Feltz of Warrington, PA and JoAnn Belbol-DiJesus and her husband, Joseph DiJesus of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; one brother, Larry Belbol and his wife, Barbara of Parsippany, NJ and two grandchildren, Matthew and Rianna.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, May 31st at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A second Memorial Mass will be held on Sunday, June 9th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church, 155 Long Hill Road, Little Falls, NJ 07424. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 would be appreciated.

Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting is in charge of arrangements.
