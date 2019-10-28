|
|
Joe G. Chisolm
Joe G. Chisolm was born in Estill, SC on October 18, 1939, and departed this life on October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Lee Chisolm; and grandson, David Lee Reames. He leaves to cherish precious memories to his children, Shellie (Chisolm) Moody, and Verdell Fields; a son-in-law, Robert Moody; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Fields; his grandchildren, Samantha Moody, Sean Moody, Gabriele Moody, Vernie Fields, Trevor Williams, Parisia, Jamonica Fields; and three great grandchildren, Jordan Moody, Liams Harris, and Sean Moody, Jr.
Direct Burial Thursday October 31st 10AM at the Arlington Cemetery, 748 Schulyer Ave Kearny. braggfuneralhome.com