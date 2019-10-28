Services
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
748 Schulyer Ave
Kearny, NJ
Joe G. Chisolm


1939 - 2019
Joe G. Chisolm Obituary
Joe G. Chisolm

Joe G. Chisolm was born in Estill, SC on October 18, 1939, and departed this life on October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Birdie Lee Chisolm; and grandson, David Lee Reames. He leaves to cherish precious memories to his children, Shellie (Chisolm) Moody, and Verdell Fields; a son-in-law, Robert Moody; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Fields; his grandchildren, Samantha Moody, Sean Moody, Gabriele Moody, Vernie Fields, Trevor Williams, Parisia, Jamonica Fields; and three great grandchildren, Jordan Moody, Liams Harris, and Sean Moody, Jr.

Direct Burial Thursday October 31st 10AM at the Arlington Cemetery, 748 Schulyer Ave Kearny. braggfuneralhome.com
