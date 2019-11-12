Services
1940 - 2019
Joe Lambert Obituary
Joe Lambert

Woodland Park - Joe Lambert, 79, of Woodland Park, passed away on November 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Paterson on September 16, 1940 to the late William and Maria (LaMarra) Lambert. Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force and later served on the West Paterson Police Department for 29 years retiring as Captain in 1989. He was also a member and former commander of the American Legion Post #238 and a member of the Emerald Society of Passaic County, SIGN, NJ Honor Legion and the PBA Local #173. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Vecoli) Lambert for 53 years and the adored father of Dana and Joseph Lambert. He was the cherished uncle of Amy, Billy and Charlotte and was predeceased by his brother William Lambert. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, November 15th at St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson. Guests may arrive at Santangelo Funeral Home at 9am. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Straight and Narrow, 508 Straight St., PO Box 2738, Paterson, NJ 07501. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
