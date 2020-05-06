Joe (Sonny) Stefaniak
1935 - 2020
Joe (Sonny) Stefaniak

Mahwah -

2/9/35 - 3/8/2020

Born at home, Passaic in 1935 to Michael and Mary (Pluta) Stefaniak. A graduate of Pope Pius HS in Passaic in 1953, attended Seton Hall University & Immaculate Conception Seminary. Taught Latin in Bergen County HS's for years and was a builder/mason and built many homes. Survived by his daughter, son, 4 grandkids, sister and nieces, predeceased by his nephew. He donated his body to science. As per his request a polka party in lieu of service will he held, date TBD.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
