Joel Cohn



Joel Cohn, age 74 of Union, New Jersey passed away on July 24,2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Highland Park, New Jersey.



He was the retired President of Adam Tech of Union, New Jersey, and traveled the world doing sales and motivational speaking.



Joel was predeceased by his parents Benton and Helen Cohn. Joel is survived by his loving sister Madeline Gately and husband Peter, his niece Beth Amato and nephew Scott Gately and their spouses and children.



His family and friends are thankful for his companionship and unconditional love. His memory will be in our thoughts and hearts forever.









