|
|
Joel David McCabe
Ridgewood - Joel David McCabe, longtime resident of Ridgewood NJ, 82, died Friday, February 1 2019 surrounded by family at Brightview Senior Living in Arlington MA following a series of health setbacks.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Lynn (Conaty) McCabe; his children Sean McCabe of Mahwah NJ, Kieran McCabe & Michelle (Setten) McCabe of Norwell MA, Megan (McCabe) Postal & Steven Postal of Cambridge MA, Aron McCabe & Brandi (Tocchio) McCabe of Duxbury MA; as well as his 8 loving grandchildren Millicent McCabe, William Postal, Seamus McCabe, Niamh McCabe, Eli Postal, Turner McCabe, Quinn McCabe, and Sylvia Postal. Joel had one younger brother, Brian, who predeceased him.
Born in Brooklyn NY and raised in Ridgewood NJ, the son of Joseph and Millicent (Mahon) McCabe, he was a lifelong resident of NJ, until recently.
There will be a funeral mass on Saturday March 30th at 10am at Mount Carmel Church in Ridgewood.
In lieu of flowers or to support a cause that Joel deeply cared about please consider donating to the ASPCA.