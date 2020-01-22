|
|
Joel E. Schwartz
Fair Lawn - Joel E. Schwartz, age 84, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Tuesday morning January 21, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Sara Schwartz. Loving father of Lewis Schwartz and his wife Anmarie, Philip Schwartz and his wife Bonnie, and Amy Gulli and her husband Anthony. Proud grandfather of Ashlee, Jacob, David, Samantha, Isabella, Marissa, Gianna, Dylan and Christina. Dear Brother of Howard Schwartz and his wife Sandy, and brother of the late Stephen Schwartz and his wife Terry. Joel was a member of the Knights of Pythias. Joel also served in the US Military where he was stationed at Headquarters Company as a member of the 304th Signal Battalion APO 301, where he achieved the rank of Private First Class. Joel had a 50 year career as a Title Searcher in Northern New Jersey. Joel was also an artist. Services will be held at 10 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in the name of Joel E. Schwartz may be made to , michaeljfox.org.