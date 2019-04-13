Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Wyckoff - Herman, Joel S., of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on April 11, 2019 at age 72.

Joel was born on June 23, 1946 to Irving and Esther Herman. He grew up in Paterson, NJ and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Business. Joel served in the Army Reserves, followed by a distinguished career as a software programmer and President of Information Services and Expo Information Systems.

Joel was an avid reader, photographer, and car enthusiast. He was a dedicated fan of Hitchcock films, Yankees baseball, and NY Giants football. Joel was often spotted around Wyckoff while walking his dog, Sheldon.

Joel is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jane (Roemer); daughters Emilie Herman and Dorie Herman; sister Nancy Rubin; sister-in-law Donna Krieger; nieces Betsy Eischen and Samantha Berger; and 4 great nephews, Blake, Justin, Luke, and Jake.

Joel's funeral will be held 1 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ. Donations may be directed to Temple Beth Rishon in Wyckoff, or to North Shore Animal League America.
