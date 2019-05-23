|
|
Joel Sundell
Rutherford - Joel Edward Sundell, age 88, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening May 21st, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 4, 1931, in Jersey City, NJ to Andrew and Chrystine (Dorsch) Sundell. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Andrew and George. Joel leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Caroline Holzschuh Sundell; three daughters, Cynthia Sundell, Susan Aliberti, and Sara Sundell Snapp; and five grandchildren, Christina Aliberti, Samantha Becker, Mitchell Aliberti, Henry Snapp, and Jacob Snapp; as well as sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Joel enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 37 years, before retiring in 1992. Through much of his adult life, Joel was a committed Freemason at Boiling Spring Masonic Lodge No.152. He was also an active member of the Rutherford Congregational Church, where he served his faith community for over 60 years. Joel loved all sports but especially golf, where he happily achieved four lifetime holes-in-one. But above all, he loved his wife, three daughters, and five grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. Although a bit younger than the Greatest Generation, Joel embodied its sense of duty and service to family and country that defined that era. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his gentle sense of humor, problem solving abilities and keen mechanical aptitude. Joel will live on in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched: a beacon of kindness and selflessness, honesty and courage.
Visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue, Rutherford. Memorial Services will held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 am at the Rutherford Congregational Church UCC, 251 Union Avenue, Rutherford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be offered to the Rutherford Congregational Church UCC.
