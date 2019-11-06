|
Joelle Angen
Rochelle Park - Joelle Angen of Rochelle Park, NJ passed peacefully at the home of her daughter Kathryn Henes and son in law Mark Henes in Cornville, AZ on October 24th, 2019.
Joelle was born May 30th, 1930 in the town of Callac in Brittany France. The oldest child of a family of five, her father was a physician in the town. As a young girl she lived through the German occupation of France during WWII, and had many stories to tell of German soldiers, food shortages, the rationing of butter, bombs exploding, going to school the next day with a large portion of the class no longer in attendance and eventually American soldiers and gifts of chocolate.
As a young adult she studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, married, and emigrated to the United States. Starting a family and living in a small apartment in New York City. Navigating a new country and language, grocery shopping was an introduction to American life, one perplexity was the gallon of ice cream flavored Straw, Van, and Choc.
Joelle Angen taught French Language at Tenafly Middle School in Bergen County, NJ for 30 years later adding Spanish studies. She was a dynamic teacher and had many enthusiastic students. Joelle's interests included music, literature, gardening, cooking, travel, and being near the ocean. Later in life as a single mother she introduced her children to her French heritage and eventually moved back to France, re-establishing a residence not far from her birthplace. Always a teacher, Joelle would dig up clams or catch fresh shrimp with her kids and grandkids on the local beaches and demonstrate how to eat them on the spot.
Joelle is predeceased by her oldest daughter Patricia Lilley, brother Jean-Arsenne Lehenaff, and brother Patrick Lehenaff. She is survived by her two sisters, Muriel Lehenaff and Gwenale Cadiou, her children Kathryn Henes of Cornville, AZ, Jerome Krchmar of Perris, CA, David Krchmar of Rochelle Park, NJ, and Carolyn Krchmar of San Jose, CA. Grandchildren Robert Lilley, Albuquerque, NM, Travis Lilley, Taos, NM, Maximillian Krchmar, NY, NY, Larissa Krchmar, West Milford, NJ and Sam Farkas, Beaumont, CA.