Johanna ("Joanne") Christine Colletti
Dubuque, IA, formerly of Waldwick - Johanna ("Joanne") Christine Colletti, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Waldwick, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Michael Colletti ,and devoted mother to Anthony Charles Colletti and his wife, Paula, Carolyn Colletti, and Christine Colletti Cochran and her husband, David. Loving grandmother of Stephen Cochran and Brian Cochran. Joanne is also survived by her dear sister Hilda Meisten, and was predeceased by her brother George Niedermayr and her sister Louise Blake. Joanne was born in New York City to William and Agnes Feuerborn. She received her Associate Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Joanne and her husband Charles settled in Waldwick to raise their family, where she was active in the public school community. Joanne enjoyed painting with watercolors and loved traveling, especially to Paris. She counted her time spent in Paris as one of her most treasured memories. Joanne will be privately interred at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Joanne's name to the Hospice of Dubuque (www.hospiceofdubuque.org) would be greatly appreciated.
Dubuque, IA, formerly of Waldwick - Johanna ("Joanne") Christine Colletti, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Waldwick, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Michael Colletti ,and devoted mother to Anthony Charles Colletti and his wife, Paula, Carolyn Colletti, and Christine Colletti Cochran and her husband, David. Loving grandmother of Stephen Cochran and Brian Cochran. Joanne is also survived by her dear sister Hilda Meisten, and was predeceased by her brother George Niedermayr and her sister Louise Blake. Joanne was born in New York City to William and Agnes Feuerborn. She received her Associate Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Joanne and her husband Charles settled in Waldwick to raise their family, where she was active in the public school community. Joanne enjoyed painting with watercolors and loved traveling, especially to Paris. She counted her time spent in Paris as one of her most treasured memories. Joanne will be privately interred at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Joanne's name to the Hospice of Dubuque (www.hospiceofdubuque.org) would be greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.