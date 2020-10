Johanna DegenClifton - Johanna Degen, 90, of Clifton, passed away on October 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 8:45 a.m. at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 a.m. at St. Clare's RC Church, Clifton. Interment will be at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, following the funeral services. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com